Man wounded in Fredericksburg shooting charged with murder

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 6:58 PM

The police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, say they’ve found the man who shot and killed another man on Thursday afternoon — it was the man who was wounded in the shooting.

The police said in a statement that Arturo Barnes, 28, of Fredericksburg, shot and killed Tyriek Powell on Fall Hill Avenue Thursday afternoon.

At the time, they said Powell and another person were wounded, and that a witness told them the gunman had run away; the police said they were looking for the suspect, whom they considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday afternoon, they said that Barnes — who was wounded in the shooting — had shot and killed Powell, and that the two men had in fact exchanged gunfire.

Barnes has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting a firearm in a public place and other charges.

Rick Massimo

