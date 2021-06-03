Fredericksburg police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are actively searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after a shooting Thursday afternoon that has left one person dead.

The Fredericksburg police said in a statement that they got a call at about 2:45 p.m. saying a man shot two people on Fall Hill Avenue and ran toward Hickok Circle. The suspect remains at large.

One of the victims has died and another is in surgery, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The suspect was described as a Black man with “a small afro” wearing a white shirt and jeans. A witness told the police he had a gun in his hand as he ran from the scene.

“If you see a person matching the suspect description, call 911 immediately and do not approach him,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call them at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847-411. Text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Or, tips can be submitted by downloading the free FPD Tip app.

A map below indicates the area of the shooting.