CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Virginia News » Fredericksburg police seek 'armed…

Fredericksburg police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 3, 2021, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after a shooting Thursday afternoon that has left one person dead.

The Fredericksburg police said in a statement that they got a call at about 2:45 p.m. saying a man shot two people on Fall Hill Avenue and ran toward Hickok Circle. The suspect remains at large.

One of the victims has died and another is in surgery, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The suspect was described as a Black man with “a small afro” wearing a white shirt and jeans. A witness told the police he had a gun in his hand as he ran from the scene.

“If you see a person matching the suspect description, call 911 immediately and do not approach him,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call them at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847-411. Text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Or, tips can be submitted by downloading the free FPD Tip app.

A map below indicates the area of the shooting.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up