CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia State Police investigating…

Virginia State Police investigating fatal deputy shooting

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will investigate after a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a break-in fatally shot a man who authorities said charged at him with a knife.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Augusta County.

According to a news release from state police, deputies responding to a 911 call about the break-in encountered a man who ran away from a trailer and into nearby woods. The deputies followed him on foot. Then state police say the man turned around and charged toward a deputy with a knife.

The deputy discharged his firearm, fatally striking 48-year-old Jeffrey J. Bruce of Grottoes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Virginia News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up