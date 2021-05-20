MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man pleads guilty…

Virginia man pleads guilty to mailing threats to prosecutor

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prison inmate has pleaded guilty to mailing threats to an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Rondale Latte Claud on Wednesday admitted that while he was an inmate at the Augusta Correctional Center he wrote two letters to the prosecutor last year threatening to harm him or his family.

Claud faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Court records show Claud was prosecuted in 2019 in Newport News by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Osyf for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

How users drove GSA’s design of new acquisition platform

Thousands of Air Force families are waiting months for childcare, according to report

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up