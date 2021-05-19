CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia makes $40 million…

Virginia makes $40 million available for free mass transit programs

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The number of free public transit services in Northern Virginia could increase over the next few years, with an injection of funding for free-fare programs across the commonwealth.

At a Tuesday meeting of Virginia’s transit board, state transportation secretary Shannon Valentine said $40 million is ready to be spent as part of a sweeping transportation package approved by the General Assembly last year, but delayed as the state diverted resources to address the emerging pandemic.

Valentine sees the Transit Ridership Incentive Program as an opportunity to fund a broader transition to free public transportation, boosting ridership while lowing the barriers to transit use for low-income Virginians.

“During COVID, it became very evident to us how vital transportation was to essential workers, and fares turned out to be an obstacle,” Valentine said. “We’re hoping to move more people, and connect more people.”

Alexandria’s DASH, Fairfax County’s Connector and Prince William County’s OmniRide are among the bus systems that have expressed interest in the TRIP program.

The City of Alexandria recently approved a budget that will allow DASH buses to permanently end fares in the near future, as part of a long-term vision to overhaul the service sought by Mayor Justin Wilson.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up