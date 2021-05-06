CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria lowers property tax…

Alexandria lowers property tax rate, makes DASH buses free

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 6:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria’s property tax rate will go down for the first time in 15 years, and the Virginia city eliminated fares on the DASH bus system when the Alexandria City Council approved its budget for the next fiscal year.

The budget of $770.7 million is 2.3% smaller than the current year’s spending plan.

While property taxes will decline two cents to $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, rising assessments in Alexandria will mean homeowners pay more in real estate taxes.

The Northern Virginia city will overhaul its 37-year-old bus system to focus on increased access. Fares on the DASH buses will be free starting Sept. 5. Buses, which have seen low ridership since the pandemic, will run more frequently in the midday, evenings and weekends under a planned overhaul of the system that will change some routes.

The DASH bus system changes will increase the percentages of the low-income and minority residents who are within walking distance to bus stations. For low-income residents, all-day bus access will increase from 29% to 73% and from 22% to 70% for minority residents. Access also will increase for senior citizens.

Alexandria residents will pay more for trash collection. The $24.22 increase in the residential refuse collection fee to $484.22 will help fund new vehicles that are required to convert yard waste collection and recycling from a contracted service to a city service.

The city will end its School Resource Officer program in T.C. Williams High School, Francis Hammond Middle School and George Washington Middle School, moving the nearly $800,000 in police department funding to contingent reserves. Over the summer, the city will consider using the funds for school-age children, the Teen Wellness Center, an additional Behavioral Health Specialist for the Alexandria Crisis Intervention and Co-responding Program pilot program or related needs.

Alexandria will no longer fund 38 vacant or frozen positions and will give a one-time 1% base salary bonus to city employees and state employees, such as those of the Alexandria Health Department. The city said the budget contains $11.8 million in general fund expenditure savings. The budget includes $2 million for targeted new operating investments.

The city will reallocate $3.2 million in funds to speed up the renovation of the Joseph Hensley Park off Eisenhower Avenue, starting in 2022, and will increase funding for affordable housing by $1 million.

The budget fully funds the school system’s $292.3 million budget.

The city said the adopted budget includes $293 million of planned capital investments in schools, transportation, sewers, stormwater management, public buildings and facilities and information technology.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up