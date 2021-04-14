CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria mayor proposes free…

Alexandria mayor proposes free DASH bus service for all

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 14, 2021, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria’s DASH buses might be free soon if Mayor Justin M. Wilson’s proposal to rethink the popular transit service comes to fruition.

Wilson outlined a long-term vision to restructure the Virginia city’s buses in his April newsletter, including an upcoming overhaul of the DASH system’s route structure to provide more frequent transit for low-income, minority and senior residents.

Billed as a re-imagining of the DASH network, those route changes were approved by the Alexandria Transit Company board in late 2019 and will take effect this September.

Wilson said he sees that as an opportunity to make another significant change: An end to ridership fees, a move he says will help boost low ridership brought on by the pandemic. He said a consultant-led study of DASH and WMATA fare options in the city found such a move would increase annual DASH ridership by over 23%.

“To coincide with the implementation of this new route structure, I will be proposing that we use this opportunity to make DASH free for all riders,” Wilson said. “Free transit will expand ridership by an estimated 23%, bring riders back to transit following the pandemic, help achieve the City’s environmental goals and disproportionately benefit our lower-income residents.”

Getting rid of fares would present new budget challenges for the service. In a budget question, city staff proposed raising the city’s fiscal year 2022 subsidy contribution to keep DASH afloat without fare collection.

DASH passenger revenue for fiscal year 2022 is budgeted at $2,032,000, so the city’s contribution would need to rise by that amount to fully compensate for the loss of fares. Wilson noted the fiscal impact would be relatively low at first due to reduced ridership during the pandemic, but would rise in future fiscal years as riders return and the city seeks more enhancements.

Alternatives to full fare elimination proposed by city staff include free or reduced fares for low-income riders, and limiting free ridership to off-peak hours.

“The City Council will ultimately determine the future of this proposal as we work to finalize our budget this month,” Wilson said. “This is an important step forward as we create a transit system that serves more of our community with more efficient service.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers want to end 8-year debate over the definition of data centers

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Bipartisan bill builds on momentum for greater federal R&D spending

FBI expanding footprint in Huntsville as part of multi-year realignment strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up