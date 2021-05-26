Unarmed man shot by Va. sheriff’s deputy released from hospital

Isiah Brown, a 32-year-old Black man who was unarmed when he was by a Spotsylvania County, Virginia, sheriff's deputy, has been released from the hospital, Brown's lawyer said Wednesday.

“Isiah Brown was discharged from the hospital yesterday and will continue his rehabilitation at home after he was shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County deputy last month while he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher,” said David Haynes, who is representing Brown.

Haynes said doctors told Brown’s family that eight bullets were found in his body and that two of them were successfully removed. In an update on the family’s GoFundMe page, Brown’s sister, Yolanda Brown, said his condition was “touch and go” at times, and that he required a ventilator to breathe for a period after the shooting.

Brown was shot in the early hours of April 21 outside of the home of some of his relatives. Someone had called 911 for what the sheriff’s department described as a “domestic disturbance.”

Brown’s family told NBC Washington the same deputy who shot him had given him a ride home from a gas station when his car had broken down earlier in the day.

The sheriff’s office released body-worn cam footage and 911 audio in late April.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has called for the agency to release the footage to the public immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.