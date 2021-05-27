Mail carrier charged with taking bribes to divert drugs

A Norfolk mail carrier has been charged with diverting packages filled with marijuana to a drug dealer in exchange for bribes.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk mail carrier has been charged with diverting packages filled with marijuana to a drug dealer in exchange for bribes.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Gary Kent Turner Jr. was charged with bribery of a public official, according to a criminal complaint. Turner was arrested Monday and released on a personal recognizance bond. His attorney, James Broccoletti, declined to comment.

According to an affidavit, investigators noticed in 2019 that suspected drug packages were being sent to addresses on Turner’s delivery route. It states that footage from a hidden camera and a surveillance camera along his route shows Turner meeting about 15 times with a man. Turner is seen giving packages to the man, who then gives Turner an envelope of cash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.