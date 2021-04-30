Minimum wage earners in Virginia get a raise Saturday

Virginia's minimum wage goes to $9.50 a hour. The last time Virginia increased it minimum wage was in 2009, when Congress raised the federally-mandated wage from $6.55 per hour to $7.25.

Workers in Virginia who earn minimum wage will be taking home more money starting Saturday, as the minimum wage is set to increase.

Unlike D.C. and Maryland, which have both raised their individual minimum wages, Virginia has been using the federally-mandated wage of $7.25 per hour. That will rise to $9.50 per hour.

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation last year allowing for the minimum wage hike, with a goal of gradually raising it to $12 in 2023.

After that, lawmakers plan to vote again on whether to raise the wage to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026.

The increase to $9.50 was originally set to take place in January, but Gov. Ralph Northam delayed it, citing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates for workers had urged the governor to sign the bill without delay.

Republicans and business groups had lobbied Northam to delay or veto the measure, saying it would strain employers further.

The last time Virginia saw an increase to its minimum wage was in 2009, when Congress raised the federally-mandated wage from $6.55 per hour to $7.25.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage is $11.75 per hour in Maryland and $15 per hour in the District.