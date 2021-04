One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Interstate 95 Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said that they responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

All southbound lanes past the Lorton (Exit 163) are blocked while the crash investigation takes place.

Below is the area where the crash occurred:

