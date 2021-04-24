CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » First weekend of early…

First weekend of early in-person voting begins Saturday in Va.

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

April 24, 2021, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The first weekend of early voting for the primary elections in Virginia began Saturday, April 24, 2021.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
Virginia’s early in-person voting is underway. There is even Saturday voting at the Fairfax County Government Center. Virginia has 45 days of early voting for the June 8 primary.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
The county provides curbside voting as an option for those who don’t wish to enter the building.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
Fairfax County resident Nancy Soble was among those casting ballots Saturday in early in-person voting at the Fairfax County Government Center.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
There was a rally by Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul a candidate for Lieutenant Governor.
WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/5)

Virginia voters have begun casting ballots in the June 8 primary.

Saturday marks the first weekend of voting in 45 days of early in-person voting, which began Friday.

Political signs line the walkway leading inside the polling place at the Fairfax County Government Center. For voters who don’t want to go inside during the pandemic, there is a curbside voting option.

Staff from the Fairfax County Office of Elections, operating from a white tent, are ready to assist.

Most of the coming and going at the sprawling government center involved residents who turned out for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, including many students getting their first vaccinations.

But voters are also among those filing inside, on their way to cast their ballot in the June 8 primary.

“Get out and vote … don’t be a bump on a log, doing nothing and then sit there, fold your arms, and complain, complain, complain,” said Nancy Soble of the Alexandria section of Fairfax County who explained that she’s fully vaccinated, but voted today to get it done.

“It’s finished — I don’t have to think about it again. I can relax and do other things,” she said.

There was even a small political rally in the designated First Amendment area, where Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul, of Roanoke, a candidate for lieutenant governor, spoke to his supporters.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up