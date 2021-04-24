First weekend of early in-person voting begins Saturday in Va.

Virginia voters have begun casting ballots in the June 8 primary. Saturday marks the first weekend of voting in 45 days of early in-person voting, which began Friday.

The first weekend of early voting for the primary elections in Virginia began Saturday, April 24, 2021. WTOP/Dick Uliano Virginia’s early in-person voting is underway. There is even Saturday voting at the Fairfax County Government Center. Virginia has 45 days of early voting for the June 8 primary. WTOP/Dick Uliano The county provides curbside voting as an option for those who don’t wish to enter the building. WTOP/Dick Uliano Fairfax County resident Nancy Soble was among those casting ballots Saturday in early in-person voting at the Fairfax County Government Center. WTOP/Dick Uliano There was a rally by Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Virginia voters have begun casting ballots in the June 8 primary.

Saturday marks the first weekend of voting in 45 days of early in-person voting, which began Friday.

Political signs line the walkway leading inside the polling place at the Fairfax County Government Center. For voters who don’t want to go inside during the pandemic, there is a curbside voting option.

Staff from the Fairfax County Office of Elections, operating from a white tent, are ready to assist.

Most of the coming and going at the sprawling government center involved residents who turned out for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, including many students getting their first vaccinations.

But voters are also among those filing inside, on their way to cast their ballot in the June 8 primary.

“Get out and vote … don’t be a bump on a log, doing nothing and then sit there, fold your arms, and complain, complain, complain,” said Nancy Soble of the Alexandria section of Fairfax County who explained that she’s fully vaccinated, but voted today to get it done.

“It’s finished — I don’t have to think about it again. I can relax and do other things,” she said.

There was even a small political rally in the designated First Amendment area, where Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul, of Roanoke, a candidate for lieutenant governor, spoke to his supporters.