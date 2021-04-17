Death toll in suburban Richmond house fire climbs to 6

A house fire in suburban Richmond has now claimed the lives of six people, including four children.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A house fire in suburban Richmond has now claimed the lives of six people, including four children.

The fire occurred early Friday on Glass Road in Chesterfield County.

On Friday, fire officials reported that the death toll included an adult woman and three children.

On Saturday, Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward Senter said a fourth a child and a second adult woman have also died after initially being hospitalized.

When the fire broke out, nine family members were in the home.

One adult was found dead in a first-floor bedroom room where the fire is believed to have originated. The other eight victims were taken to hospitals.

The children’s ages ranged from 2 to 12.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.