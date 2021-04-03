CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 officers injured in crash involving 2 police vehicles

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 4:23 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A crash involving two police vehicles injured three officers in a Virginia city.

Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan says all three officers from the Lynchburg Police Department were treated at a hospital for minor injuries after Saturday’s crash.

A news release from police did not identify the injured officers, who were responding to a call with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

The News & Advance reports that it was the second collision in a week between Lynchburg police officers. One officers was treated for minor injuries after Thursday’s crash involving two city police vehicles.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

