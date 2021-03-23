CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Voters choosing who will fill southwest Virginia Senate seat

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in southwest Virginia are casting ballots in a special election to fill the seat of the late state Sen. Ben Chafin. He died in January after contracting COVID-19.

Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald are competing Tuesday for the 38th District seat. Hackworth is a businessman and member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Buchwald is a nurse practitioner and former Radford city councilor.

Democrats currently have a 21 to 18 Senate majority. Republicans are looking to hold on to that seat. The reliably Republican 38th district stretches from the Virginia-Kentucky border east to Radford.

