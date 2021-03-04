University of Virginia considering graduation options for class of 2021

The University of Virginia is weighing options on how to hold graduation events in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Virginia is weighing options on how to hold graduation events in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The school is consulting with the 2021 graduating class about two possible choices: holding commencement events in the spring with only the students, no guests; or postponing a ceremony and other events with family and friends at a future date.

In either scenario, the school will confer degrees virtually and have a virtual celebration this May.

University President Jim Ryan cited the size of gatherings permitted in Virginia and travel advisories as challenges to holding a ceremony with attendees other than students, UVA Today reported.

The university also announced that it will postpone the celebration for the class of 2020 to summer 2022. The initial plan had been to hold in-person commencement exercises for last year’s graduating class on May 28-30 this year. The class of 2020 had a virtual celebration last year in May.

The University of Virginia reported a rise in COVID-19 cases among students last month and instituted some restrictions that were in effect until Feb. 26.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.