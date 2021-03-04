CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » University of Virginia considering…

University of Virginia considering graduation options for class of 2021

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Virginia is weighing options on how to hold graduation events in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The school is consulting with the 2021 graduating class about two possible choices: holding commencement events in the spring with only the students, no guests; or postponing a ceremony and other events with family and friends at a future date.

In either scenario, the school will confer degrees virtually and have a virtual celebration this May.

University President Jim Ryan cited the size of gatherings permitted in Virginia and travel advisories as challenges to holding a ceremony with attendees other than students, UVA Today reported.

The university also announced that it will postpone the celebration for the class of 2020 to summer 2022. The initial plan had been to hold in-person commencement exercises for last year’s graduating class on May 28-30 this year. The class of 2020 had a virtual celebration last year in May.

The University of Virginia reported a rise in COVID-19 cases among students last month and instituted some restrictions that were in effect until Feb. 26.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up