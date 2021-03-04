CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Va. schools can opt for remote learning during inclement weather

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 5:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers insisted there will still be snow days for public school students, though the General Assembly recently passed legislation allowing unscheduled remote learning during inclement weather.

Alan Seibert, superintendent of Salem City Schools, said during a subcommittee meeting that he heard the bill referred to as ‘the killer of snow day dreams,’ but he said that’s not the case.

Lawmakers passed two identical bills stating school divisions can opt for virtual learning during severe weather conditions and emergency situations that result in the cancellation of in-person classes.

Remote learning or distance education is when the instructor and student are separated by location and do not physically meet.

