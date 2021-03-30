CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Bristol, Va.

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:28 AM

BRISTOL, Va. — Police say an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in the southwestern Virginia city of Bristol.

News Channel 11 reported Tuesday that one person has died. Bristol police Captain Maynard Ratcliff said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Ratcliff said that no officers were injured. Bristol police have turned the investigation over to the Virginia State Police.

The news station reports that the shooting happened at a Rodeway Inn.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

