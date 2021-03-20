CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » No injunction against restaurant…

No injunction against restaurant defying COVID restrictions

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has refused to issue a preliminary injunction against a restaurant whose owner has defied Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

The judge on Friday denied the state’s request for an injunction that would have resulted in the immediate closure of Gourmeltz restaurant in Fredericksburg.

The judge said the state had failed to show that an injunction was in the public interest or that it would be harmed without one.

Restaurant owner Matt Strickland believes Northam’s mandates are unconstitutional. He has refused to stop serving food and alcohol despite having his licenses suspended by public health officials.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up