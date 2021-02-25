CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia assembly approves ban on foam to-go containers

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

February 25, 2021, 11:53 AM

Virginia state lawmakers gave final approval on a bill that will ban polystyrene food containers, sometimes known better by the brand name Styrofoam.

The bill was sponsored by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond.

The ban will be phased in over four years. Larger businesses, with more than 20 locations, will have to stop using foam food containers by July 2023.

Smaller businesses will need to comply by July 2025.

An amendment, proposed by Virginia Sen. J. Chapman “Chap” Petersen, D-Fairfax, was added to the bill that would also require schools, governments and nonprofits to enforce the ban in their organizations.

But the legislation will not include containers holding unprepared food. Additionally, it does not stop companies from purchasing the plastic foam containers for their own use.

This bill will bring Virginia in line with its neighbors in the D.C. region.

D.C. has had a ban on polystyrene food containers since 2016 and Maryland banned them last fall.

The Senate voted 24-15 to approve the legislation. The House vote was 57-39.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.

