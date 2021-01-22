CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia AG: General Assembly…

Virginia AG: General Assembly has authority to expel members of Capitol riot

Ken Duffy | @KenDuffyNews

January 22, 2021, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s top prosecutor released an advisory opinion that said the General Assembly has the power to discipline their own for playing a role or encouraging the Capitol insurrection.

“The Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol was an affront to our democracy and the very foundations of our country,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said. “The General Assembly has tools for holding its members to account if it determines that any legislator’s actions warrant discipline or expulsion.”

Herring cites Article IV, Section 7 of the Commonwealth’s constitution that lawmakers “may punish [its members] for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds of its elected membership, may expel a member.”

Herring also said the law allows for legislators to define the parameters for punishments in this fashion.

He also concluded the terms outlined in Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment “and related historical precedent confirm that expulsion may be an appropriate sanction if a member ‘shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States Constitution or has ‘given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.'”

Herring’s opinion was in response to questions his office received about the legal basis for such actions, after the Virginia Senate approved to moved forward a resolution to censure Republican Senator Amanda Chase for “fomenting insurrection against the United States.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

New legislation means new benefits for National Guard members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up