Virginia takes steps to secure Richmond for Lobby Day

Security in Richmond, Virginia, has been ramped up in the days leading up to the inauguration and over Lobby Day, which happens the same week.

As Virginia’s capital boosts security in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, there are also concerns about Lobby Day, which happens that same week.

Lobby Day, an annual tradition that welcomes Virginians to Richmond to engage lawmakers on issues, is on Monday, Jan. 18.

The Department of General Services, or DGS, is taking no chances and will shut down Capitol Square starting Jan. 14 until at least Jan. 21, one day after Inauguration Day.

Security measures were already set in motion on Wednesday, including “installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square,” according to a DGS news release.

Building access to all DGS buildings will also be restricted starting Saturday, Jan. 16.

The move comes after an FBI bulletin about “armed protests” planned for all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration.

At least one pro-gun group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, is planning to protest on Lobby Day but emphasize it will be a peaceful demonstration.