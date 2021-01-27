Virginia Sen. Mark Warner in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is now in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said Warner has tested negative for the coronavirus but will continue to work remotely during his quarantine period.
“While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period,” the spokeswoman said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone who tests positive for a total of 15 minutes or more.
