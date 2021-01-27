Virginia House votes to remove statue of segregationist

The Virginia House has passed a measure that would remove a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a staunch segregationist, from the state Capitol grounds.

The measure advanced on a 63-34 vote Wednesday. It still must clear the Democrat-controlled Senate before it goes to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he supports it.

Byrd, a Democrat, served as governor and U.S. senator.

He ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966 and was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

