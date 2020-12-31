CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Police: Virginia Man fatally stabbed woman and baby in Norfolk

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 12:43 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man who they stabbed to death a woman and a baby.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Police said that Duwayne E. Warren is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. He faces two counts of second-degree murder. The woman was 22 years old. The baby was three months old.

Police said they went to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

They said they found Epifani D. Andrews and the baby boy suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims died at the scene. Investigators have not released a possible motive.

It’s unclear if Warren has hired an attorney.

