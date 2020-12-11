CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Chase changes course, will seek GOP nomination for Virginia governor

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 4:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase reversed course Friday, saying she would no longer run for governor as an independent and would instead seek the Republican nomination for the race.

Less than a week ago, Chase announced she had decided to run as an independent in protest of the state GOP’s decision to hold a convention instead of a primary to pick the Republican nominee.

She said in a Facebook livestream on Friday afternoon that she had changed her mind because she thought running as an independent would split the conservative vote and ensure a Democratic victory.

