CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman pleads guilty…

Virginia woman pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at plane

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said a Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft during a protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 33-year-old Amanda Robinson pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to court documents, Robinson traveled to the Lee Monument traffic circle on June 4 and directed her laser pointer at an airplane flying above her, which was operated by police officers of the Metropolitan Aviation Unit.

Robinson’s pointer hit the aircraft at least twice, and authorities said an onboard camera helped officers identify her and determine her location.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

What contractors can expect in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up