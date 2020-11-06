CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Virginia voters wonder #whereismyvote, state says it’s recorded

John Domen

November 6, 2020, 5:48 AM

Even before Election Day was over in Virginia, social media posts started showing up with the hashtag #whereismyvote with skeptical residents wondering why their voting history hadn’t been updated on the website for the Department of Elections.

In many cases, that history still hasn’t been updated, fueling worries among people that their votes weren’t actually recorded this year.

This has led to a lot of phone calls and a lot of complaints. But the state says that those who voted in 2020 will have their personal voting history updated in the next few days.

The election’s commissioner said data is sent to the Virginia from county boards only after all votes have been canvassed and certified.

The deadline for that to happen is Tuesday. Until then, the state board is asking voters to “please do not be alarmed,” since the data “is not communicated to the Department of Elections automatically on Election Day.”

But it will be soon.

So if you go online and your voting history hasn’t been updated yet in Virginia, it’s because the vote where you live hasn’t been certified yet.

Once that happens, the state says your history will be updated online to reflect your participation.

