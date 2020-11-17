Panel votes against plans for Virginia solar power plant

A Virginia planning commission has recommended denying a permit to developers who want to build a 1,000-acre solar power plant project.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reported Tuesday that the Culpeper County Planning Commission made the unanimous recommendation last week.

The matter will now go before the Board of Supervisors next month.

A Maroon Solar representative said in a statement that the North Carolina-based company was disappointed with the planning commission’s denial but would work to address the issues raised.

