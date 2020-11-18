Group calls on Virginia officials to offer school guidance

Chesterfield Educators United wrote in a letter Tuesday that local decision-makers have been swayed by politics instead of safety in the absence of state instructions.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — An education group that says a public school district in Virginia has pursued a “reckless” return to in-person classes has asked Gov. Ralph Northam to offer guidance on school reopening plans.

Chesterfield Educators United wrote in a letter Tuesday that local decision-makers have been swayed by politics instead of safety in the absence of state instructions.

The group is criticizing Chesterfield County Public Schools, which allowed a final batch of students to resume in-person classes last week.

The group wants virtual learning for the weeks following the Thanksgiving and winter breaks. It also wants state officials to provide a “one-stop update station” that shows “research into the spread of Covid within school buildings.”

