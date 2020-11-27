Culpeper deputy sheriff fatally shoots armed man

A man was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff in Culpeper, Virginia, on Thanksgiving afternoon, the Virginia State Police said.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that deputies from the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 13000 block of Brock Lane off Eggbornsville Road “about a domestic with an armed male” just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found Ellis Frye Jr., 62, of Culpeper, sitting on the porch armed with a gun.

Law enforcement officers on the scene began to negotiate with Frye in an attempt to de-escalate the standoff for about a half-hour. But during that time, Frye entered the home multiple times and grabbed additional guns.

Later, the police said, Frye advanced toward officers while still holding a gun, and a deputy sheriff shot him.

Frye was taken to Culpeper UVA Medical Center, where he died.

The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office has asked the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team to investigate.

Frye’s body will be taken to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

No officers were harmed in the shooting.

