University of Richmond set to ease some COVID-19 rules

A University in Virginia’s capital city is set to relax some of its coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University in Virginia’s capital city is set to relax some of its coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday.

University of Richmond administrators announced this week that students will now be allowed to have other on-campus students as guests in their residence halls and lounge areas can open with social distancing and capacity limits in place, among other changes.

As of Wednesday, the private university had reported just 20 total cases and two current active cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since the semester began nearly two months ago.

Students are still required to keep 6 feet between each other and wear masks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.