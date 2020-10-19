CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some hospitals in crisis again as infections soar | France becomes latest nation to pass 1 million cases | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Churches pay for billboards…

Churches pay for billboards to oppose Virginia casino

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, Va. — A coalition of churches is paying for billboards with messages designed to influence voters to reject a $400 million casino proposed to be built at a vacant mall in Virginia.

Messages written in bold black letters are splashed across bright yellow billboards in Bristol, urging opposition to the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort project.

One of the billboards reads: “What would Jesus do? He would definitely vote no on the casino referendum.” On Nov. 3, Bristol voters will decide through a referendum whether the city will allow the casino to be built on the site of the vacant Bristol Mall.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up