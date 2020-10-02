CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Charges tossed for man…

Charges tossed for man who opposed court’s Confederate image

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has overturned a capital murder charge in a case that drew attention when the Black defendant’s lawyers argued for the removal of a large portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the courtroom.

News outlets report a Louisa County judge on Thursday tossed out the capital murder charge against Darcel Nathaniel Murphy.

He was accused of involvement in the 2016 slaying and robbery of a 43-year-old man.

Murphy’s attorney said the judge accepted a defense motion to strike the evidence as insufficient.

The same judge ordered the painting of Lee to be taken down in September, ruling it was “unwelcoming” to Black people in the courtroom.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up