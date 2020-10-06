Authorities investigating possible mail theft in Virginia

Several U.S. Postal Service offices in Virginia have said that someone tampered with their outside mailboxes.

RICHMOND, Va. — Several U.S. Postal Service offices in Virginia have said that someone tampered with their outside mailboxes.

A U.S. Postal Service inspector told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday that it appears that mail was taken from the tampered mail boxes in the Richmond area.

However, neither the U.S. Postal Service nor the Virginia Department of Elections can confirm if any election mail was in the tampered boxes.

Virginia is in the midst of early voting.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating six locations where there were reports of tampering. Mail theft is a federal felony.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.