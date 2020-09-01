CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | New Md. Board of Education requirements | Latest coronavirus test results
James Madison University moving to mostly online instruction

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 8:03 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison University will transition at least temporarily to primarily online instruction after experiencing a “rapid increase” in cases of COVID-19 among students.

The Virginia school’s president made the announcement in a letter that was posted on its website Tuesday night.

The letter said in-person classes will shift online no later than Monday, by which time residential students will be asked to return home unless they seek an exemption to stay.

The public school with about 20,000 undergraduate students joins a growing number of colleges around the U.S. that have reversed course or altered plans for in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

