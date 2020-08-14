CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to reopen testing sites | Fairfax Co. schools emphasizing mental health | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia Lottery reports profitable year, despite COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 9:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery had the third most profitable year in its history, boosted by a final quarter in which coronavirus quarantines and restrictions on other gaming opportunities limited competition for the state-run enterprise.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the lottery generated $595 million in profit for K-12 education during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

It also recorded its second-highest year for sales, with $2.15 billion in gross revenue.

Sales dropped sharply in March and April during the early days of the pandemic but rebounded strongly in May and June.

