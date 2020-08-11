Richmond council approves grants to help damaged businesses

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council green-lit the Businesses Recovery Grant Program Monday with a 7-2 vote.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council has approved a $500,000 initiative to help businesses, nonprofits and other commercial properties that were damaged during recent protests.

A city official says the money comes from repaid loans and interest, and unspent funds from a city program.

The grants will be given to approved applicants to cover repair costs for buildings damaged during the demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

The funds are capped at $10,000. Applications will open on Thursday.

