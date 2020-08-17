Police search for Prince William Co. man after attempting to run over officers on bikes

Prince William County police are looking for a man who they say attempted to run over officers during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Police are searching for Christopher Haynes, 27, of Manassas, after members of the county police bike team say they tried to make contact with Haynes after identifying his vehicle as suspicious in the 8200 block of the Manassas historic district.

As they approached his vehicle, police said Haynes put the vehicle in reverse, almost hitting one officer and slamming into one of the bikes.

Adam Beard, the department’s public information officer, says Haynes then put the vehicle in drive and “drove at two additional officers from the team.

He said that the officers were able to move out of the way of the vehicle before Haynes struck their two police department bicycles.

Police said Haynes then drove off as police attempted to stop him. He later got out of the vehicle at the end of Fairmont Drive and took off on foot.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area but could not locate Haynes.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Haynes is wanted on several charges including attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of property, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.