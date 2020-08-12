Police: 4 charged with rioting following Richmond protests

Police say four people have been arrested following a night of protests in Virginia’s capital city that saw several businesses damaged and properties defaced.

Richmond police said four people were detained late Tuesday night and charged with rioting.

Images published by The Richmond Times-Dispatch shows smashed windows at businesses and a courthouse following the night of protests in downtown Richmond.

A Starbucks was damaged, and a sidewalk was spray-painted with the message “Eat the Rich.”

Anti-police graffiti was also spray-painted on walls. Authorities say several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer were seized from the suspects.

