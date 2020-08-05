CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Will nonpublic schools in Montgomery Co. reopen? | Va. rolls out pandemic app | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » AMBER alert canceled after…

AMBER alert canceled after 4-year-old Newport News girl found

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

August 5, 2020, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An AMBER alert for a 4-year-old girl from Newport News, Virginia, has been canceled, the town’s police department said.

Police believe Autumn Williams was taken by her father Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Newport News police said Autumn Williams has been safely located and Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams is in custody.

The girl had last been seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News at the address of the mother. Police said Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams used a weapon and force to take the child from the residence where she was living.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up