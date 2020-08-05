AMBER alert canceled after 4-year-old Newport News girl found

Virgina State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 4-year-old girl from Newport News, Virginia.

An AMBER alert for a 4-year-old girl from Newport News, Virginia, has been canceled, the town’s police department said.

Police believe Autumn Williams was taken by her father Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Newport News police said Autumn Williams has been safely located and Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams is in custody.

The girl had last been seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News at the address of the mother. Police said Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams used a weapon and force to take the child from the residence where she was living.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.