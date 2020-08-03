3 arrested in rally organized by Virginia tea party group

Three people were arrested during a rally near a Confederate monument in Virginia after a tense exchange between protesters from a tea party group and counterprotesters who showed up to oppose the event.

The Virginian-Pilot reports nearly 100 people showed up to the event Sunday in Portsmouth, including about a dozen from other activist groups.

The event organized by the Portsmouth Tea Party called for people to come to the statue to “take back” the city and the monument.

Police say three counterprotesters were arrested and released after being issued summons for disorderly conduct. It is not clear what led to the arrests.

