Va. high school football won’t return this fall; athletics decision to come July 27

The Virginia High School League executive committee voted unanimously to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final determination is made July 27.

VHSL is mulling over three options to possibly bring back high school athletics, but none of the options include football this fall.

The first model involves leaving all sports in current season, which would allow low- and moderate-contact sports such as golf and cross-country to compete. High-risk sports such as field hockey, football, volleyball and cheer would not compete.

The second model involves switching the fall and spring seasons, which would move low- and moderate-contact sports such as track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball to the fall, and not play high-risk sports such as lacrosse. Spring activities such as theater, forensics/debate and film festival would be allowed.

The third model would delay all VHSL sports and leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned:

Season 1 (Winter) Dec. 14 – Feb. 20 (First Contest Date – Dec. 28)

Season 2 (Fall) Feb. 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

“It’s important to remember that in all these models, playing sports in the high-risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a statement. “All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials and the public.”