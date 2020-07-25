CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Virginians asked not to plant unsolicited seeds mailed from China

Jose Umana

July 25, 2020, 7:28 AM

Residents living in Virginia have been receiving unsolicited seeds that appear to have originated from China.

State officials are now asking residents who receive packages with the unidentified seeds not to plant them in their gardens, urging caution as they could be from a non-native or invasive plant species.

“Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops,” the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release.

“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Virginians said they received the seeds through mailed packages containing Chinese writing.

Residents who are sent unsolicited seeds are encouraged to contact Virginia’s Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or by emailing reportapest@vdacs.virginia.gov.

