Virginia delegate announces 2021 run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 7:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state delegate in Virginia is now running for lieutenant governor. Virginia Del. Hala Ayala made the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

If she wins, she would become the first woman to hold the position. Ayala says Virginia families want someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together.

The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side.

Ayala was elected to represent Prince William County in Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2017 after taking on four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

