Va. city threatens to cut water for households with unpaid bills

Officials in the Virginia city of Lynchburg are threatening to turn off water for more than 1,000 households that are behind on their water bills.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Officials in the Virginia city of Lynchburg are threatening to turn off water for more than 1,000 households that are behind on their water bills.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reported Sunday that the city has paused water-service cutoffs in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials wanted to make sure people could wash their hands to fight the virus’s spread.

But Lynchburg Chief Finance Officer Donna Witt said the city is now preparing to “slowly and methodically” resume water cutoffs as soon as September. Customers collectively owe about $200,000 to the city.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan said she’s not comfortable with shutoffs, but added she doesn’t know what alternative there is.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.