Teen indicted for murders of mother, brother in Fauquier County

Levi Norwood, 17, has been indicted by a Fauquier County grand jury on murder charges in the February shooting deaths of his mother and brother, in their home in Midland, Virginia.

Levi Norwood, 17, has been indicted by a Fauquier County grand jury on murder charges in the February shooting deaths of his mother and brother, in their home in Midland, Virginia.

Online court records show on Monday, Leviathan Norwood was indicted on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, for killing his mother Jennifer, and 6-year-old brother Wyatt, and attempted murder, for shooting and wounding his father, Joshua.

He was also indicted on three counts for using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand theft of an automobile.

Norwood is accused of shooting his family members, then fleeing in a stolen car to North Carolina, where he was caught.

In late April, Norwood’s father, Joshua, was found dead in the family home. At the time, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office had said there was no indication of foul play.

Prior to the indictment, Norwood’s case had been handled in the county’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations General District Court, where proceedings had largely been closed to the public.

He remains in custody, according to court records.