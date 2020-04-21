Father of Fauquier teen charged in family killings found dead

The father of a 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and brother earlier this year has been found dead in the family's Fauquier County home.

The father of a 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother earlier this year has been found dead in the family’s Fauquier County home.

Deputies were called to the home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the request of concerned family members.

There they found the body of Joshua Norwood, 37, who had trauma to the upper body, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No foul play is suspected, the release said.

Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

In February, Joshua Norwood’s son Levi was arrested in North Carolina after 34-year-old Jen Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood were shot in the family’s home.

The murders were discovered when Joshua Norwood returned home and was confronted by his teenage son, who fired several gunshots at him, the sheriff’s office said. Wounded, Joshua Norwood left the house and called 911.

After the shooting, deputies initially thought Levi Norwood was barricaded in the house. But at 10:15 p.m., after several hours of attempting to establish contact, SWAT entered the house and found he wasn’t there. He was later arrested in North Carolina.

Levi Norwood was a student at Liberty High School in Bealeton and his little brother was a first grader at Mary Walter Elementary School.

Levi Norwood is currently jailed awaiting trial on two murder charges.