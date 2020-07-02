More Confederate monuments to come down in Richmond

More statues to Confederate generals will come down, along Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. As of Thursday, three remain standing.

Richmond’s stately Monument Avenue looks slightly different Thursday than it did Wednesday, and will look different in the near future.

On the tree-lined street, flanked by mansions, statues memorializing Virginian Confederate generals are in the process of being removed, and the city’s mayor promises all on city-owned land will come down.

On Thursday morning, a graffiti-filled base was all that was left in the intersection of Monument Avenue and N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, after Wednesday’s removal of the equestrian statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, during an afternoon thunderstorm, as hundreds watched and cheered.

Earlier Wednesday — on the day a new Virginia state law took effect, allowing localities to remove Confederate war monuments in their jurisdictions — Mayor Levar Stoney, a Democrat, declared an emergency order to remove them, as a matter of public safety.

On June 10, the statue of Jefferson Davis, which was unveiled in 1907, was toppled by protesters.

The statue removals come at a time of widespread introspection of the country’s racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter movement, vitalized by the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans, while in police custody, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments and other symbols of systemic racism across the country.

City officials have not said specified which of the two remaining Confederate statues on Richmond property — J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Fontaine Maury — will be removed next.

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands on state-owned property. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, ordered it removed. However, a lawsuit filed by a descendant of the couple who owned the property before it was turned over to the state, argues the deed ensured the land and monument would stand and be cared for forever.

Attorney General Mark Herring has said Northam is well within his rights as governor to order the divisive statue removed.

On Thursday morning, protesters calling for the removal of the Lee statue maintained a vigil on the grassy circle surrounding the now-defaced monument, as sightseers snapped photos of the denuded base of the Jackson statue.

Neighbors walked their dogs along the avenue, and joggers maintained a sense of normalcy, as city and state leaders contemplated next steps in removing the Confederate symbols that began lining Monument Avenue in 1890.

The Monument Avenue statue of tennis star Arthur Ashe — an African-American Richmond native, was unveiled in 1996.