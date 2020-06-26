Roanoke, Virginia police shoot man accused of firing at officers

Police in Roanoke, Virginia said officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia said officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said officers were trying to question two men on Thursday afternoon about a separate shooting when the men began running.

Roman said one of the men fired multiple shots at the officers, and two officers returned fire.

Police said one of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man escaped.

Officials said Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers were taken off active duty.

None of the people involved were identified.

